Heimir Hallgrímsson secured his first win as Republic of Ireland manager in dramatic fashion in last month's reverse fixture in Helsinki.

Celtic defender Liam Scales cancelled out Joel Pohjanpalo's opener for Finland before veteran Preston full-back Robbie Brady fired home an 88th-minute winner to secure the country's maiden away victory in the competition.

Brady is among a number of players unavailable to Hallgrímsson for this international break due to injury, although experienced defender Shane Duffy and Stoke striker Tom Cannon have been recalled to the squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Finland.

When is Republic of Ireland v Finland?

Republic of Ireland v Finland will take place on Thursday 14th November 2024.

Republic of Ireland v Finland kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v Finland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Finland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

For viewers in the Republic of Ireland, the game will be shown on RTÉ2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Finland online

Fans can watch live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this week, including Scotland's game against Croatia on Friday, will also be broadcast.

Viewers in the Republic of Ireland can live stream the game on RTÉ Player, however.

Is Republic of Ireland v Finland on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

