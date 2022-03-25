What channel is Republic of Ireland v Belgium on? Kick off time and live stream details

Manager Roberto Martinez has opted to rest all players with more than 50 caps, meaning the visitors will be without the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Thibaut Courtois.

The Republic of Ireland have to view Saturday’s game against Belgium in Dublin as a fantastic opportunity to upset the world’s number one ranked side, as Belgium arrive without a number of their big names.

There is still plenty of quality in the Belgian ranks and Stephen Kenny’s options are somewhat limited due to injuries and illness but even so, the hosts should be eyeing a result on what could become a famous evening at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

They may have missed out on World Cup qualification but the Republic of Ireland finished 2021 in fantastic style and are unbeaten in their last six heading into the Belgium clash.

When is Republic of Ireland v Belgium?

Republic of Ireland v Belgium will take place on Saturday 26th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Belgium will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous international friendlies taking place this weekend including England v Switzerland on Saturday.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Belgium on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Belgium online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Republic of Ireland v Belgium team news

Republic of Ireland predicted XI: Kelleher; Coleman, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Hendrick, McClean; Parrott, Robinson, Ogbene

Belgium predicted XI: Kaminski; Boyata, Theate, Denayer; Saelemaekers, Vanaken, Tielemans, Hazard; Doku, Origi, Trossard

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Republic of Ireland v Belgium odds

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Belgium

It seems fitting that the Republic of Ireland host the world’s number one ranked side for the FAI Centenary game and there should be a fantastic atmosphere inside the Aviva Stadium.

While Belgium are missing a number of their big names, Martinez still has some real talent available to him and the players handed opportunities in their stead will be desperate to impress.

Kenny has been forced into changes himself due to injury and illness but this could well be a tighter one that many will be predicting.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Belgium (8/1 at Bet365)

