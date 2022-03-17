Goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho helped the Foxes claim a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium last weekend but Thursday evening's game in France should be a much tougher task.

It's advantage Leicester City ahead of the second leg of their Europa Conference League round of 16 tie with Rennes.

Rennes have made Roazhon Park something of a fortress this season in Ligue 1 and have the second-best home record in the division – winning 10 and losing just three of their 14 games at the Brittany ground.

The French side beat Lyon 4-2 over the weekend but though Leicester lost to Arsenal on Sunday, they remain the favourites to qualify for the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rennes v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Rennes v Leicester?

Rennes v Leicester will take place on Thursday 17th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rennes v Leicester will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including West Ham v Sevilla on Thursday.

What TV channel is Rennes v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rennes v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rennes v Leicester team news

Rennes predicted XI: Gomis; Traoré, Omari, Aguerd, Truffert; Majer, Martin, Santamaría; Bourigeaud, Laborde, Terrier

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Daka, Barnes

Rennes v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Rennes v Leicester

As their Ligue 1 form this season shows, Rennes are a different animal at Roazhon Park and Leicester will have a game on their hands when they arrive on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers rested some of his key men against Arsenal on Sunday but the Foxes will be back at full strength for the trip to France. Having both Youri Tielemans and Wilfried Ndidi feeling fresh should be a massive boost for Leicester in what could turn into an end-to-end contest.

Having to overturn a two-goal deficit will not frighten free-scoring Rennes but in a game that's likely to have plenty of goals, the English side may just be able to do enough to secure passage to the quarter-finals.

Our prediction: Rennes 3-2 Leicester (22/1 at Bet365)

