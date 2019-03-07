Boss Unai Emery will be hoping his team can get off to a better start when they take on Rennes at Roazhon Park.

Arsenal have clicked back into form following an inconsistent patch.

They have won three of their last four Premier League games and drew with rivals Tottenham in the north London derby last Saturday.

More like this

Rennes sit 10th in Ligue 1 while they enjoyed a thrilling 6-4 aggregate win over Real Betis in the Europa League round of 32.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rennes v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Rennes v Arsenal game?

Rennes v Arsenal will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 7th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Rennes v Arsenal

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Rennes had no trouble finding the net in the last round of the Europa League.

Former Newcastle star Hatem Ben Arfa is expected to start for the French side and he will have a point to prove after falling out with Emery while the pair were at PSG.

Alexandre Lacazette will miss the game through suspension but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil have more than enough talent to get the Gunners off to a strong start. The question is: will they display that talent?

Prediction: Rennes 1-1 Arsenal

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.