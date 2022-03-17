Luckily for the Ibrox outfit, they head into the second leg of their knock-out tie with Red Star Belgrade with a three-goal advantage after last Thursday's game in Glasgow.

The Rajko Mitić Stadium – and its famed tunnel to the pitch – is notoriously one of Europe's most intimidating grounds and a visit there is the only thing standing between Rangers and a place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Goals from Ryan Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, and Leon Balogun helped Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side claim a convincing victory in the first leg but they'll be playing the Red Star fans as well as the Serbian side this time around.

It's been a memorable Europa League run already for Rangers but they will head into Thursday's game determined to ensure it continues.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Red Star v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Red Star v Rangers?

Red Star v Rangers will take place on Thursday 17th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Red Star v Rangers will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including West Ham v Sevilla on Thursday.

What TV channel is Red Star v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Red Star v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Red Star v Rangers team news

Red Star predicted XI: Borjan; Piccini, Erakovic, Dragovic, Rodic; Srnic, Sanogo; Katai, Kanga, Ivanic; Omoijuanfo

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Lundstram, Jack; Aribo, Kamara, Kent, Morelos

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Red Star v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Red Star v Rangers

Despite their comprehensive first-leg victory, Rangers cannot afford to underestimate Red Star, particularly at the Rajko Mitić Stadium where they have lost just once all season.

With a three-goal deficit to overturn, the Serbian side are going to have to go hard from the off on Thursday and that will leave space for the likes of Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo to do damage.

Conceding an early goal would make things difficult for Rangers but even so, you'd back them to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Our prediction: Red Star 2-2 Rangers (12/1 at Bet365)

