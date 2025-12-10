Manchester City will be out for revenge on Wednesday when they travel to the Bernabéu to face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Ad

The LaLiga giants beat Man City 6-3 on aggregate in the play-off round last season to hand them their earliest exit from the competition in 12 years.

Pep Guardiola's side head to the Spanish capital with plenty of momentum, having won three Premier League games in a row since their 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last month.

It could be a good time to face Real Madrid, who have been on a rocky run of late and were beaten 2-0 by Celta Vigo on Sunday to pile the pressure on Xabi Alonso.

While Los Blancos have fallen off the pace in LaLiga, they've won four from five in the Champions League and, two points above Man City in fifth, remain on course to qualify for the last-16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Manchester City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Real Madrid v Manchester City?

Real Madrid v Manchester City will take place on Wednesday 10th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Real Madrid v Manchester City kick-off time

Real Madrid v Manchester City will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Manchester City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Manchester City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Real Madrid v Manchester City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Real Madrid v Manchester City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Real Madrid (8/5) Draw (14/5) Manchester City (6/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.