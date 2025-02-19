Man City responded by hammering Newcastle 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with Omar Marmoush scoring a hat-trick, while fears have been eased about an injury to Haaland after he limped off against the Mags.

The visitors will need their talismanic striker if they're to get past 15-time Champions League winners, who lifted the famous trophy again last season and have added Kylian Mbappé to their ranks since.

For all their star power, Carlo Ancelotti's squad risk becoming the first Real Madrid team to exit the competition before the round of 16.

Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw in La Liga by Osasuna on the weekend, with Bellingham sent off, but always seem to save their best for the European stage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Man City on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Man City?

Real Madrid v Man City will take place on Wednesday 19th February 2025.

Real Madrid v Man City kick-off time

Real Madrid v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Real Madrid v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

