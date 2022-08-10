Real Madrid and Frankfurt will battle for an extra piece of silverware to accompany their major victories from last season.

The UEFA Super Cup is the traditional curtain-raising showpiece game ahead of the Champions League and Europa League group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti guided his team to a narrow 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Frankfurt overcame Rangers on penalties in the Europa equivalent.

The winners will now face off in the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland, which has undergone significant renovations in recent years.

While the Super Cup is not considered to be as prestigious as the trophies that earned the teams' places here, both will be determined to walk away with the silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Frankfurt on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Frankfurt?

Real Madrid v Frankfurt will take place on Wednesday 10th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Frankfurt will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of European matches coming up over the course of 2022/23 with Champions League group stages set to kick off in September.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Frankfurt on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Frankfurt online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Real Madrid v Frankfurt team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Toure, Tuta, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Lenz; Gotze, Lindstrom; Borre

Real Madrid v Frankfurt odds

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (2/5) Draw (4/1) Frankfurt (6/1)*

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (2/5) Draw (4/1) Frankfurt (6/1)*

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Frankfurt

Real Madrid simply know how to get the job done on big European nights. Their record is unprecedented, their form is imperious and they have the know-how to see this one through despite an inevitably spirited effort from the Bundesliga challengers.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Frankfurt (13/2 at bet365)

