The first El Clasico game this week is the Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg following the sides' 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp at the start of February.

Lucas Vazquez opened the scoring in the sixth-minute before Malcom fired home an equaliser for Barcelona in the second half.

Lionel Messi came to the rescue for the current La Liga leaders at the weekend with his 50th career hat-trick to record a 4-2 win over Sevilla.

The Argentine star is fit and ready to play but will face a stern test at the Bernabeu as both sides aim for a place in the Copa del Rey final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Madrid v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Real Madrid v Barcelona game?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 8:00pm (UK time) on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

How to watch and live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona

You can watch the game live on Eleven Sports in the UK.

Customers can live stream the game via the website or through the on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

A monthly pass costs £5.99 per month and will include live coverage of both El Clasico encounters this week.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Barcelona have been sluggish in the opening stages of games recently.

They have a tendency to claw their way back into games from losing positions but have drawn four of their last six games in all competitions.

If Real Madrid can land an early blow, as they did in the first leg, they have every chance of picking up a good result with Barcelona’s gaze potentially more focused on the La Liga clash this weekend.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing:

Real Madrid to win – 9/5

Draw – 13/5

Barcelona to win – 7/5

Check out Betfair for all the very latest odds on Real Madrid v Barcelona.

