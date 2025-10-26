Fierce rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona face off at the Bernabeu on Sunday in the first El Clásico of the 2025/26 campaign.

Xabi Alonso took part 30 times as a player, winning eight and losing 15, but will be involved for the first time as a coach this weekend.

Real Madrid head into the game on the back of a four-game winning run and with a two-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Barca won't be shy of confidence themselves after hammering Olympiacos 6-1 in the Champions League in midweek.

Marcus Rashford was central to that victory, scoring twice, and will relish his first chance to impress in El Clásico.

When is Real Madrid v Barcelona?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

Real Madrid v Barcelona kick-off time

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Is Real Madrid v Barcelona on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

