Carlo Ancelotti's side won La Liga - and the Champions League - last season, and while they've won seven and drawn three of their first 10 outings this campaign since adding Kylian Mbappé in the summer, they're currently three points behind Barcelona.

Hansi Flick's men have had a brilliant start to the season, and they've won nine and lost one of their first 10 league games.

They've also scored 33 times in that period, with Robert Lewandowski netting 12 La Liga goals, which is six more than Mbappé in second.

Barcelona, who hammered Bayern Munich 4-1 in the Champions League this week, with Raphinha netting a hat-trick and Lewandowski also scoring, will be well aware they can go six points clear at the top of the league while also stopping Real Madrid from equalling their unbeaten record which ran from April 2017 to May 2018.

When is Real Madrid v Barcelona?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Saturday 26th October 2024.

Real Madrid v Barcelona kick-off time

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

