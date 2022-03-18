Los Blancos are enjoying a five-game winning streak against their fierce rivals and head into this encounter as favourites to extend the run.

Real Madrid renew rivalries with Barcelona in a hotly-anticipated El Clasico showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-2 after extra time in the Spanish Supercopa semi-finals in Saudi Arabia at the start of 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are top of La Liga. They have won four games in a row and have only lost one league match since the first week of October 2021.

On the other hand, Barcelona have got their act together over the course of the season and are unbeaten in 10 matches across all competitions.

January recruits Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both enjoyed terrific starts to life in La Liga. Torres has netted five goals and set up three in 11 appearances, while Aubameyang has scored six in his last five starts.

When is Real Madrid v Barcelona?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will take place on Sunday 20th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Barcelona on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7:30pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Barcelona online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Real Madrid v Barcelona team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Nacho; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Asensio

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Real Madrid v Barcelona odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Real Madrid (21/20) Draw (11/4) Barcelona (12/5)*

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Barcelona

This is going t0 be a far closer contest than many would've tipped a couple of months ago. Barcelona recruited superbly in January and look likely to finish second in La Liga against all the odds at the start of the campaign.

A major benefactor of a solid January is Ousmane Dembele. The frustrating youngster has finally been delivering on his potential with five assists and a goal in his last 320 minutes of football – the equivalent of 3.5 full matches.

Real Madrid won't crumble, but expect Barcelona to be firmly in the mix here. Expect goals and a tight finish at the Bernabeu with plenty of attacking intent from the visitors.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona (11/1 at bet365).

