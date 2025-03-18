They'll arrive at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano high in confidence after topping Group C and winning five of their six WSL games since the end of the winter break.

Real Madrid may play second fiddle to rivals Barcelona in Liga F and have never made it past this stage of the Champions League, but Slegers is right to be wary of them.

The hosts, who finished second behind Chelsea in Group B, are a well drilled side and have players that can hurt Arsenal, such as Scotland's Caroline Weir, Denmark's Signe Bruun and Spain's Alba Redondo.

The pair will meet at the Emirates for the return leg next Wednesday, with a semi-final place against the winner of Bayern Munich v Lyon on the line.

When is Real Madrid v Arsenal?

Real Madrid v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 18th March 2025.

Real Madrid v Arsenal kick-off time

Real Madrid v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel.

Is Real Madrid v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

