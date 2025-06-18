That should be no issue for Real Madrid, who have been drawn alongside FC Salzburg, CF Pachuca and Al Hilal – with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the last 16.

Alonso's side may be one of the favourites to win the Club World Cup but they cannot afford to underestimate Wednesday's opponents, who are not short of star power of their own.

Among the familiar faces in Simone Inzaghi's ranks that could cause the Spanish giants issues are Aleksandar Mitrović, João Cancelo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Rúben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Al Hilal on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Al Hilal?

Real Madrid v Al Hilal will take place on Wednesday 18th June 2025.

Real Madrid v Al Hilal kick-off time

Real Madrid v Al Hilal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Al Hilal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 5 from 7:30pm.

Twenty-three of the 63 Club World Cup matches will be shown on 5, including 16 in the group stages, four last 16 clashes, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Al Hilal online

Every Club World Cup game will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Real Madrid v Al Hilal on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

