New Forest boss Ange Postecoglou knows exactly what it takes to win the Europa League, having done so with Spurs last term, but is still searching for his first victory since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at The City Ground.

A trip to the Villamarin Stadium to face Betis is a testing opener. The Spanish club reached the final of the Conference League last season and have lost just one of their last 18 home games at this stage of a European competition.

The hosts beat Real Sociedad on the weekend to climb to sixth in LaLiga after six games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Real Betis v Nottingham Forest?

Real Betis v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 24th September 2025.

Real Betis v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Real Betis v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Real Betis v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Real Betis v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Real Betis v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

