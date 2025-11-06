Leam Richardson takes charge of Reading in League One for the first time on Thursday when Stevenage visit the Madejski Stadium.

The former Wigan boss was appointed as Noel Hunt's replacement last week and made a losing start to his tenure on the weekend as the Royals were knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round by non-league Carlisle United.

Richardson's main target this term will be avoiding relegation as the Berkshire club are just two points above the drop zone in the third tier.

Stevenage's priorities are very different. The visitors are chasing promotion after an impressive start to the 2025/26 campaign.

They were beaten by Chesterfield in the FA Cup first round last weekend but can return to the top of the League One table with a win at the Majeski Stadium on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Reading v Stevenage on TV and online.

When is Reading v Stevenage?

Reading v Stevenage will take place on Thursday 6th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Reading v Stevenage kick-off time

Reading v Stevenage will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Reading v Stevenage on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Reading v Stevenage online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Is Reading v Stevenage on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Reading v Stevenage odds

bet365 odds: Reading (9/5) Draw (9/4) Stevenage (6/4)*

*Odds subject to change.

