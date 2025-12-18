The League One weekend schedule begins at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Thursday evening, where Reading host Luton Town.

The Hatters are searching for their first league win since November as they look to cut the three-point gap to the play-offs.

Jack Wilshere's side are on a four-game League One unbeaten streak but have taken all three points just once in that run.

Reading are battling at the other end of the third tier, where the struggle for survival is tighter than ever – with just four points separating 23rd from 14th.

The Royals are only above the relegation zone on goal difference and are seeking a response from back-to-back defeats.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Reading v Luton Town on TV and online.

When is Reading v Luton Town?

Reading v Luton Town will take place on Thursday 18th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Reading v Luton Town kick-off time

Reading v Luton Town will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Reading v Luton Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Reading v Luton Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Reading v Luton Town on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

