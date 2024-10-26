Sellés's men have found form this time out, though, after winning six of their first 11 League One outings to leave them seventh in the table and just outside the play-off spots based on goal difference.

Reading, who beat play-off chasing rivals Exeter City 2-1 on Tuesday night, will be confident of adding another three points to their tally, with the former Premier League side boasting the third-best home record in the league.

They've won five of their six games and scored 13 times in the process.

Bristol Rovers, who have finished 17th and 15th in the last couple of years, find themselves in 15th place, with Matt Taylor's side struggling to find consistency.

They've won five and lost six of their 12 games, but they come into Saturday's clash having won three of their last four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Reading v Bristol Rovers on TV and online.

When is Reading v Bristol Rovers?

Reading v Bristol Rovers will take place on Saturday 26th October 2024.

Reading v Bristol Rovers kick-off time

Reading v Bristol Rovers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Reading v Bristol Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Reading v Bristol Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

