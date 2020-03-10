Ben Davies is also out for the campaign while Moussa Sissoko remains sidelined.

RB Leipzig hold a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg, meaning the first goal in this encounter could be pivotal.

Mourinho has the know-how when it comes to knockout football on the continent – Spurs need it now more than ever.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the RB Leipzig v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is RB Leipzig v Tottenham?

RB Leipzig v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 10th March 2020.

What channel is RB Leipzig v Tottenham?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Tottenham

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

While Mourinho hasn’t had the desired effect on this Tottenham team since his arrival, you have to sympathise with his plight.

Think Barcelona without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, think Man City without Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne, think PSG without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Spurs have proven themselves in Europe over the last few seasons, even during times of off-colour Premier League form, but this may be a bridge too far.

Advertisement

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Tottenham