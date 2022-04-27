The Gers lost to Zenit St Petersburg in the 2008 UEFA Cup final and now have an opportunity to challenge for prestigious silverware once more.

Rangers are aiming to reach their first European final in over a decade when they take on RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-finals this week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has guided his team through three knockout rounds so far against Dortmund, Red Star and Braga. That famous victory over Dortmund will give his men plenty of hope going into this showdown against Bundesliga opposition.

RB Leipzig trail Dortmund by nine points in the German top flight but they have recorded some huge results on the continent in 2021/22.

Leipzig defeated Manchester City and drew with PSG in the Champions League group stages before falling into the Europa League draw. They are undefeated in four Europa League knockout games against Real Sociedad and Atalanta.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig v Rangers on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is RB Leipzig v Rangers?

RB Leipzig v Rangers will take place on Thursday 28th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week including West Ham v Frankfurt on Thursday.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Leipzig v Rangers team news

RB Leipzig predicted XI: Kulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Lahmer, Adams, Angelino; Olmo; Nkunku, Silva

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Kamara, Lundstram, Jack; Ayodele-Aribo, Sakala, Kent

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

RB Leipzig v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: RB Leipzig (1/3) Draw (15/4) Rangers (9/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig v Rangers

On paper, RB Leipzig are the favourites but not to the overwhelming extent the odds would suggest. Rangers are firmly in this tie to win it.

The Scottish side have performed admirably on the continent this season – and in plenty of prior campaigns recently – and will relish the challenge of going up against RB Leipzig.

The hosts boast quality among their ranks but Rangers have weapons of their own capable of hitting them on the break. We could be in for a goal-fest at the Red Bull Arena.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Rangers (20/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.