But Portugal is staging one-off knockout matches through to the final this August and RB Leipzig hope to cause an upset here.

The Bundesliga outfit come into the clash having endured some rocky form of late.

Atletico, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 games and haven’t suffered defeat over 90 minutes since March.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid game on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid on TV?

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid will take place on Thursday 13th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Champions League fixture scheduled for Thursday.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid team news

RB Leipzig: Yussuf Poulsen is a fitness worry ahead of this game but Patrik Schick should start up front following the sale of Timo Werner to Chelsea.

Marcel Halstenberg could return from injury but while Marcel Sabitzer is doubtful. Ibrahima Konate is ruled out after having hip surgery.

Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko are out of the tie after testing positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating at home.

Bar this, manager Diego Simeone has a fully-fit squad and the boss will have to decide whether to start Diego Costa or Alvaro Morata up front here.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

This is Leipzig’s first competitive fixture in five weeks and that could make a difference in the sapping Portuguese heat on Thursday night.

Atletico remain one of the most solid teams in the Champions League and Simeone will want to keep it tight here.

Don’t expect a goal-fest in Lisbon. Instead, this game could be decided by a second-half winner from the boot of Diego Costa.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 0-1 Atletico Madrid

