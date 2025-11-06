Danny Rohl will hope to lift Rangers off the bottom of the Europa League table on Thursday evening when Serie A giants Roma visit Ibrox.

Ad

The German coach has endured a mixed start to his tenure – with two wins and two losses from his first four games – but needs time to turn the tide at the Old Firm club.

His side were beaten by rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on the weekend and must rally in time for the visit of Roma.

The Italian club may lack the star power of past years but are battling for the title in Serie A, a point back from leaders Napoli.

They have struggled in the Europa League this term, however, and are 23rd with one win from their first three matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Roma on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is FC Rangers v Roma?

Rangers v Roma will take place on Thursday 6th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

FC Rangers v Roma kick-off time

Rangers v Roma will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Rangers v Roma on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Rangers v Roma online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Rangers v Roma on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Rangers v Roma odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Rangers (10/3) Draw (14/5) Roma (3/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.