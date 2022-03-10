The Ibrox outfit beat a star-studded Dortmund side 6-4 on aggregate, with the second leg in Glasgow proving to be a famous night for modern Scottish football.

Rangers will still be flying high from their monumental victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League play-offs but their focus must now shift to the arrival of Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hope that Thursday evening can bring his side similar success but they host a Red Star team that have won eight games on the bounce in all competitions and are unbeaten since November.

The Serbian team won Europa League Group F to secure progress straight to the round of 16, losing just once.

The Rajko Mitić Stadium is a famously hostile place to go, so the Gers will need to make the most of their home advantage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Red Star on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Red Star?

Rangers v Red Star will take place on Thursday 10th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Red Star will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this weekend including Sevilla v West Ham on Thursday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Red Star on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Red Star online

Rangers v Red Star team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Arfield, Aribo, Kent; Morelos

Red Star predicted XI: Borjan; Piccini, Dragovic, Erakovic, Rodic; Srnic, Sanogo; Nabouhane, Kanga, Ivanic; Omoijuanfo

Rangers v Red Star odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Red Star

You'd expect van Bronckhorst to name the same side that started against Dortmund a few weeks ago but he'll be hoping for better than a draw this time.

Red Star have some dangerous players in their ranks, including Mirko Ivanic and January signing Ohi Omoijuanfo, who has scored four goals in five games since joining the club.

The Rangers boss will know how important establishing a first-leg lead will be and if his side can start with the same vigour as they showed a fortnight previously then they may well get one.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Red Star (15/2 at Bet365)

