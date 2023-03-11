Beale's side were beaten by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final at the end of February and trail their Old Firm rivals by nine points in the SPFL, which makes this weekend's game at Ibrox all the more important.

The Scottish Cup may represent Rangers' last chance at silverware this season so Mick Beale will be desperate to ensure his side don't slip up against Raith Rovers in the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Gers left it late in their 3-2 win over Partick Thistle in the last round but will hope to make things easier for themselves in their latest meeting with Scottish Championship opposition.

Raith Rovers have already toppled one SPFL side on their way to the quarter-finals, beating Motherwell 3-1 last month, but a trip to Ibrox represents a much tougher test for the mid-table second tier side.

A place in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup is the reward for what would be a famous upset against a Rangers side hunting for a first trophy under Beale.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Raith Rovers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Rangers v Raith Rovers?

Rangers v Raith Rovers will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Raith Rovers kick-off time

Rangers v Raith Rovers will kick off at 1pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Rangers v Raith Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 12:30pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Rangers v Raith Rovers online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Rangers v Raith Rovers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio, FM 92.5–94.7, and AM 810 kHz or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Soctland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rangers v Raith Rovers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (1/14) Draw (9/1) Raith Rovers (18/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.