Philippe Clement's side have built up a head of steam in recent weeks – winning six of their last seven in all competitions, reaching the knock-out stages of the Europa League, and thrashing Fraserburgh 5-0 in the last round of the Scottish Cup – but they will be desperate to avoid a slip-up against second-tier opposition.

Fifth-placed Queen's Park are on course for a mid-table finish in the Scottish Championship this term, which is a marked improvement after narrowly avoiding the drop last season.

Callum Davidson's team needed penalties to beat second-tier rivals Falkirk in the third round and then beat Montrose of League One in extra-time last month but now head to Ibrox in search of an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Queens Park on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Queen's Park?

Rangers v Queen's Park will take place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Rangers v Queen's Park kick-off time

Rangers v Queen's Park will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Queen's Park on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Queen's Park online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v Queen's Park on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

