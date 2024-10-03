What channel is Rangers v Lyon Europa League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Rangers beat Malmo 2-0 in Sweden last week, with goals from Nedim Bajrami and Ross McCausland securing a crucial win. They had less possession on the road but they stopped Malmo from having a shot on target for the whole game.

Rangers host Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night as Philippe Clement’s side look to build on their impressive opening win in the competition.

Clement’s side are unbeaten in all but two of their outings so far this season. Rangers lost in their Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv, while they also lost in the Old Firm against Celtic last month.

Rangers, who will also play Manchester United and Tottenham in this season’s Europa League, find themselves third in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic and Aberdeen and it seems they face an uphill task to win the title this campaign.

Lyon, meanwhile, have been hit and miss this season, with Pierre Sage’s side 11th in Ligue 1 after six games. They won their Europa League opener against Olympiacos and they’ll be hoping to pull off another victory at Ibrox on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Lyon on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Lyon?

Rangers v Lyon will take place on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Lyon kick-off time

Rangers v Lyon will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Lyon on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Rangers v Lyon online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

