Rangers sign off for the season at Ibrox on Wednesday when they host Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.

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The hosts' title hopes were ended in an Old Firm derby defeat at Parkhead on Sunday and they are now heading for third place.

Even so, Danny Rohl will want his side to finish the season with a flourish and take some momentum into the summer.

Hibs head to Ibrox with their European dreams hanging by a thread.

The visitors are four points short of fourth-place Motherwell, with much worse goal difference, which means they must win their final two games and hope the North Lanarkshire outfit slip up.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hibs on TV and online.

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When is Rangers v Hibs?

Rangers v Hibs will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Hibs kick-off time

Rangers v Hibs will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hibs on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Wednesday's episode of Sportscene.

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Is there a Rangers v Hibs live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Sportscene as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Rangers v Hibs on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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