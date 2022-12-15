The Light Blues have a nine-point deficit to make up on league leaders Celtic after a poor first half of the season, which prompted club chiefs to axe Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Michael Beale takes charge of his first competitive match as Rangers boss as the Scottish Premiership restarts this week.

The Beale era at Ibrox began with a bang as Rangers secured a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly last Saturday, but the pressure will be on to hit the ground running against Hibernian.

Hibs, who were dealt a blow by Ryan Porteous's decision against signing a new contract last month, were on a poor run of form before the World Cup break and head into the second half of the campaign sitting eighth in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hibernian on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Rangers v Hibernian?

Rangers v Hibernian will take place on Thursday 15th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Hibernian kick-off time

Rangers v Hibernian will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hibernian on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Rangers v Hibernian online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Rangers v Hibernian team news

Rangers predicted line-up: McGregor; Tavernier, Sands, King, Devine; Kamara, Jack; Kent, Tillman, Matondo; Morelos.

Hibernian predicted line-up: Marshall; Bushiri, Porteous, Hanlon; Cadden, Newell, Kenneh, Magennis, Cabraja; Nisbet, Melkersen.

Rangers v Hibernian odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Rangers (3/10) Draw (17/4) Hibernian (8/1)*

For all the latest Scottish Premiership odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Rangers v Hibernian prediction

Rangers are unbeaten at Ibrox with seven wins from eight games, while Hibernian were poor travellers before the World Cup break having amassed just six points from eight games on the road.

The defeat of Bayer Leverkusen was the perfect boost ahead of the real action and there was enough on show to suggest the Beale era can get underway with all three points.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-0 Hibernian (6/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.