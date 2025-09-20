Hibs will be keen to capitalise on the crisis at Ibrox but don't make the trip to Glasgow with much momentum themselves.

While the visitors are third in the Scottish Premiership, they have not won since a 2-0 victory against Livingston in the last round of the League Cup in mid-August.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Hibernian on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Hibernian?

Rangers v Hibernian will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Rangers v Hibernian kick-off time

Rangers v Hibernian will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Hibernian on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Hibernian online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v Hibernian on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

