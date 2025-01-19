Despite the vast gulf between the two teams, it is their second meeting in less than a decade after Rangers secured a 3-0 victory at Fraserburgh in this round of the competition seven years ago.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is likely to shuffle his pack after seeing his side stick three goals without reply past Aberdeen in the league on Wednesday evening.

Fraserburgh, meanwhile, should be well rested as the trip to Glasgow will be their first match since beating Clachnacuddin in a league fixture three weeks ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Fraserburgh on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Rangers v Fraserburgh?

Rangers v Fraserburgh will take place on Sunday 19th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Fraserburgh kick-off time

Rangers v Fraserburgh will kick off at 2:15pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Rangers v Fraserburgh on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One Scotland from 1:45pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Fraserburgh online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Rangers v Fraserburgh on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Rangers v Fraserburgh on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 11:45am.

Advertisement Rangers v Fraserburgh odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Rangers (1/150) Draw (33/1) Fraserburgh (50/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.