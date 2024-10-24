Spirits were high heading into their first Europa League home game against Lyon, but the French side dominated in a 4-1 win thanks to braces from Alexandre Lacazette and Malick Fofana.

Rangers haven't had the best start to the season, and they lost 1-0 at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat leaves them in third, and they're already six points behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the table.

Romanian outfit FCSB, who were formally named FC Steaua București, have won both of their Europa League outings so far, against RFS of Latvia and Greek club PAOK, to leave them fourth in the new league format.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v FCSB on TV and online.

When is Rangers v FCSB?

Rangers v FCSB will take place on Thursday 24th October 2024.

Rangers v FCSB kick-off time

Rangers v FCSB will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v FCSB on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Rangers v FCSB online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

