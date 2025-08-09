Though a teething period was expected given Martin's expansive style of play, Rangers will not want to drop further off the pace this early into the new campaign.

The visit of Dundee, who many are tipping for relegation this term, looks an ideal opportunity for the hosts to register a first Scottish Premiership victory of the season.

Steven Pressley's side showed some fight in a 2-1 defeat to Hibs last weekend and will be keen to seize on any opportunities handed to them by a Rangers defence that are still adapting to a new way of playing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Dundee on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Dundee?

Rangers v Dundee will take place on Saturday 9th August 2025.

Rangers v Dundee kick-off time

Rangers v Dundee will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Dundee on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Rangers v Dundee online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Rangers v Dundee on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

