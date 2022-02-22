Rangers stunned the continent last week as they defeated the Champions League regulars 4-2 in their own backyard.

Hold onto your hats – the European tie of the week will not be broadcast from London or Madrid, it's all happening in Glasgow as Rangers welcome Dortmund to Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have earned a swathe of new fans despite relenting in the Scottish Premiership title battle in recent weeks.

Rangers followed up their heroics against Dortmund with a 1-1 stalemate against Dundee United.

Dortmund, on the other hand, destroyed Borussia Monchengladbach 6-0 in a show of force that sets up a superb second leg in Scotland this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Dortmund on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Dortmund?

Rangers v Dortmund will take place on Thursday 24th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, plus the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Dortmund online

Rangers v Dortmund team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram; Arfield, Aribo, Kent; Morelos

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Can, Hummels, Pongracic; Hazard, Dahoud, Bellingham, Guerreiro; Reus, Malen, Brandt

Rangers v Dortmund odds

Rangers v Dortmund prediction

Dortmund have enough to sweep Rangers off their feet here, as demonstrated by their Bundesliga result at the weekend.

However, that's what everyone said prior to the first leg and look at how that played out.

If Rangers get their attitude right, if they remain cool and calm, if they can hold their discipline, they absolutely have a shot at seeing this one through.

Saying that, Erling Haaland is reportedly close to a return. And that could spell drama.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-3 Dortmund (10/1 at bet365)

