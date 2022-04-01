The Ibrox outfit are three points behind their fierce rivals in the table but as their goal difference is dramatically worse than the Bhoys', even a win wouldn't be enough to see them take top spot.

Sunday's Old Firm derby holds extra importance with Celtic and Rangers involved in a tight race for the 2021/22 SPFL title.

Rangers are the hosts on Sunday lunchtime and know that the emphasis is on them to get a result as they look to boost their hopes of defending the SPFL title.

Celtic secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture two months ago and a repeat of that at Ibrox could be a knock-out blow in the title race with the end of the season now in sight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12pm.

There are also numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Newcastle on Sunday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Bassey; Lundstram, Jack; Ramsey, Aribo, Kent; Morelos

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, O'Riley; Maeda, Giakoumakis, Jota

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Rangers v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Celtic

After his side were handsomely beaten at Celtic Park in February, Giovanni van Bronckhorst will know that a change of approach is necessary for Sunday's game.

The pressure is on Rangers to get a result at Ibrox but though it is a meeting of the league's two best defences, the derby atmosphere could mean there are plenty of goals.

Both sides boast impressive unbeaten records – with Celtic now 25 SPFL games without a defeat and Sunday's hosts on a 35-game unbeaten run at Ibrox in the league – and it may be that they finish the weekend with those in tact.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-2 Celtic (12/1 at Bet365)

