The 42-year-old quit QPR's Championship promotion push to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a poor start to the season for the Glasgow giants. It is familiar territory for Beale, who was Steven Gerrard's assistant manager before the coaching team headed down south to Aston Villa last year.

Michael Beale will kick off his Ibrox reign as Rangers build towards the return of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers are nine points adrift of league leaders Celtic and Beale will need to get his ideas across quickly, especially with the next Old Firm derby looming in early January.

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso will be in the opposite dugout for this friendly and has made a decent start to life as a manger after leading Bayer Leverkusen to four wins in seven Bundesliga matches since his appointment.

When is Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen?

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Saturday 10th December 2022.

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast on television in the UK.

How to live stream Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen online

You can live stream the Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen game online via RangersTV on Rangers.co.uk. A monthly subscription costs £6.

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen odds

