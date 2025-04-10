What channel is Rangers v Athletic Bilbao Europa League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Rangers v Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Rangers continue their topsy-turvy season with a big showdown against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox this evening.
The Gers have lost their last five home games across all competitions – including a 2-0 defeat to Fenerbahçe which ended in a penalty shootout victory – and scored just once in that spell.
On the other hand, interim boss Barry Ferguson oversaw a terrific win over the Turkish giants away from home, toppled Celtic in the Old Firm derby and found the net seven times in their last two matches on the road.
Athletic sit fourth in La Liga, six points short of Atletico Madrid, and look set for their highest finish in more than a decade. They will be determined to cap off their successful season so far with continental silverware, however.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Athletic Bilbao on TV and online.
When is Rangers v Athletic Bilbao?
Rangers v Athletic Bilbao will take place on Thursday 10th April 2025.
Rangers v Athletic Bilbao kick-off time
Rangers v Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 8pm.
What TV channel is Rangers v Athletic Bilbao on?
The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
How to live stream Rangers v Athletic Bilbao online
You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.
Is Rangers v Athletic Bilbao on radio?
Rangers v Athletic Bilbao will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound and the BBC Sounds app.
Rangers v Athletic Bilbao odds
