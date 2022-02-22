The Foxes take a 4-1 lead into the away leg in Denmark thanks to strikes from Wilfried Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester head into the second leg of their Europa Conference League knockout clash with Randers hoping for as little drama as possible.

Brendan Rodgers is under pressure to deliver in the Premier League with Leicester struggling to find form, but victories on the continent will aid his cause.

The ECL may not be a particularly prestigious trophy to win in its inaugural season, but any European silverware would demonstrate progress and maintain the steady trickle of trophies into the King Power over the last few years.

Randers will hope to throw the kitchen sink at Leicester set to the backdrop of a raucous home atmosphere in a bid to cause a major shock.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Randers v Leicester on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Randers v Leicester?

Randers v Leicester will take place on Thursday 24th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Randers v Leicester will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Randers v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Randers v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Randers v Leicester team news

Randers predicted XI: TBC

Leicester predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Randers v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Randers (17/4) Draw (3/1) Leicester (3/5)*

For all the latest Europa Conference League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Randers v Leicester prediction

Leicester don't need to push the boat out here, they just need an organised display and concentration.

It would be easy for the Foxes to switch off going into this one, but they must be wary not to let over-confidence burden them here.

Our prediction: Randers 0-2 Leicester (7/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.