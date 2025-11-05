Southampton will be led by caretaker boss Tonda Eckert for Wednesday's trip to face QPR in the Championship.

The Saints called time on Will Still's tenure after just five months earlier this week – with the South Coast club teetering above the relegation zone after a disappointing start to the season.

Eckert has stepped up from his role as U21s boss while the search for a replacement goes on and will hope to draw a response out of the squad at Loftus Road.

It looks to be a good time to visit QPR, who have lost three of their last four games and were beaten 4-1 at home by Ipswich on the weekend.

Julien Stéphan has urged his players to respond against Southampton as the Hoops look to climb back up the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Southampton on TV and online.

When is QPR v Southampton?

QPR v Southampton will take place on Wednesday 5th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

QPR v Southampton kick-off time

QPR v Southampton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is QPR v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:35pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream QPR v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is QPR v Southampton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

QPR v Southampton odds

bet365 odds: QPR (9/5) Draw (9/4) Southampton (6/4)*

