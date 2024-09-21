The Hoops sit in the middle of the early table with six points from their opening five games, and Martí Cifuentes's side head into the fixture on a four-match unbeaten streak in the league.

The Lions have been beaten in three of their five league games - the latest being last Saturday's 1-0 loss at home against Luton Town - and a repeat of last season's 2-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture would crank up the pressure on Neil Harris.

Millwall have had more time to prepare for the capital clash, however, as QPR were involved in Carabao Cup action in midweek, in which they lost 2-1 to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Millwall on TV and online.

When is QPR v Millwall?

QPR v Millwall will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

QPR v Millwall kick-off time

QPR v Millwall will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is QPR v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

How to live stream QPR v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is QPR v Millwall on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selection for live radio commentary in the UK.

