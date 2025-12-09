Championship play-off chasers QPR and Birmingham City clash at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

Ad

Three wins in four games, including a 3-1 victory over West Brom on Saturday, has the Hoops up to 10th in the second tier – just two points back from the top six.

Birmingham are level on points with their hosts in eighth place but their surge up the table since the start of November has been driven by their home form.

Blues have won on the road just twice all season and lost three of their last four away from St Andrew's – a record Chris Davies will want to see them put right.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Birmingham City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is QPR v Birmingham City?

QPR v Birmingham City will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

QPR v Birmingham City kick-off time

QPR v Birmingham City will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is QPR v Birmingham City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream QPR v Birmingham City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is QPR v Birmingham City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement QPR v Birmingham City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: QPR (9/5) Draw (9/4) Birmingham City (6/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.