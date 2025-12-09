❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
What channel is QPR v Birmingham City Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch QPR v Birmingham City in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 9 December 2025 at 6:45 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad