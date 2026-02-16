Newcastle United travel to Azerbaijan for the first leg of their Champions League play-off round tie against Qarabag.

The Mags narrowly missed out on a top-eight finish and qualification for the last 16, but will still be feeling confident as they head into the knockout stages.

Eddie Howe's side have looked their best football in Europe this season and have the advantage of playing the deciding leg at St James' Park.

Qarabag have reached the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, thanks to an impressive home run in Europe. They've beaten FC Copenhagen and Eintracht Frankfurt, and drawn with Chelsea.

But the hosts, who are second in the Azerbaijan Premier League, can be vulnerable – as their 6-0 defeat to Liverpool in the last round of the League Phase proves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Qarabag v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Qarabag v Newcastle?

Qarabag v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 18 February 2026.

Qarabag v Newcastle kick-off time

Qarabag v Newcastle will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Qarabag v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Qarabag v Newcastle online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Qarabag v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

