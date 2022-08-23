The Gers last featured in the group stages in the 201o/11 season when they finished third behind Manchester United and Valencia.

Rangers are one goal and 90 minutes away from a place in the Champions League group stage for the first time in over a decade.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men take on PSV in the second leg of this season's play-offs with the tie finely poised at 2-2 following a thriller at Ibrox.

Goals from Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence were bookended by two strikes from the Dutch visitors to round off a fantastic encounter.

Away from continental competition, Rangers have won three of their opening four league games to sit second in the table, while PSV have won each of their opening games with nine goals scored in the Eredivisie already in 2022/23.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSV v Rangers on TV and online.

When is PSV v Rangers?

PSV v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

PSV v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSV v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream PSV v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

PSV v Rangers team news

PSV predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent

PSV v Rangers odds

Our prediction: PSV v Rangers

Both teams are full of goals and match-winners. We should safely expect another goal-heavy thriller in this second leg. PSV have conceded 11 goals in six competitive games this term already, including two goals in each of their last three matches. Rangers certainly have a shot here but they must be clinical as PSV also pose plenty of threat. A repeat result would send this to penalties.

Our prediction: PSV 2-2 Rangers (12/1 at Bet365)

