That would, theoretically, mean Liverpool get an easier opponent in the last-16 stage, and Arne Slot will, no doubt, be eager to complete the job in style.

Liverpool head to the continent looking for a fourth win in a row in all competitions after last Saturday's 4-1 Premier League demolition of Ipswich extended their hot streak.

A top-eight finish appears unlikely for PSV, though they only need a point to secure their place in the play-offs and their unbeaten home record in the 2024/25 campaign means they could be a tricky prospect for the Reds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSV v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is PSV v Liverpool?

PSV v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 29th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

PSV v Liverpool kick-off time

PSV v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is PSV v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream PSV v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is PSV v Liverpool on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Advertisement PSV v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: PSV (2/1) Draw (27/10) Liverpool (5/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.