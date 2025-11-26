Things could get worse before they get better for Thomas Frank and Tottenham, who travel away to European champions PSG on Wednesday evening.

Pressure is building on Frank after Sunday's dismal 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby, which was their third loss in five games.

Spurs remain unbeaten in the Champions League and are 10th in the table at the halfway point in the League Phase but can expect a tough test against the Ligue 1 leaders.

PSG stormed to their first-ever European triumph last season and have won three from four, losing at home to Bayern Munich last time out, to start their title defence.

In a major boost to the hosts and blow for Spurs, it appears Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé could make his return from injury at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is PSG v Tottenham?

PSG v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2026.

PSG v Tottenham kick-off time

PSG v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream PSG v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to PSG v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

