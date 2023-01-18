Ronaldo is yet to make his debut in the Middle East but will captain the combined XI of Al Nassr and Al-Hilal players in this one-off exhibition match.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will meet, possibly for the final time, in a friendly clash between a Riyadh All-Stars XI and PSG this week.

Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are all among the PSG travelling contingent with each of them expected to feature for at least part of the game.

Fans around the world may have preferred to watch two of the best football players of all time slug it out one last time in a major competition, but the King Fahd International Stadium is where the rivalry is likely to draw to an end.

RadioTimes.com has all the details on how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi for the final time on YouTube and Facebook.

When is PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI?

PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI will take place at 5pm UK time on Thursday 19th January 2023.

How to watch PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI on YouTube

You can tune in to watch the match live on the official PSG YouTube channel.

However, the game is not free. It will cost £1.99 to stream the game live online.

How PSG v Al Nassr and Al-Hilal All-Star XI on Facebook

Alternatively, PSG will show full coverage of the game live on the official PSG Facebook page.

Again, like the YouTube stream, it will cost £1.99 to enjoy full coverage of the match.

