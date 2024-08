The signings of Wales international striker Kieffer Moore and former Coventry City playmaker Callum O'Hare provide Sheffield United with fresh attacking impetus, however, while fellow new recruit Harrison Burrows offers an outlet from left-back.

Perennial mid-table outfit Preston threatened to bag a spot in last season's Championship play-offs before a string of defeats during the run-in saw them slump to a 10th-place finish.

A quiet summer transfer window has only resulted in the additions of midfielders Sam Greenwood and Stefán Teitur Thórdarson, and Ryan Lowe's squad head into the campaign off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Everton in their final pre-season fixture last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Preston v Sheffield United?

Preston v Sheffield United will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

Preston v Sheffield United kick-off time

Preston v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 8pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Preston v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Preston v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Sheffield.

BBC Radio Lancashire is available on DAB radio, FM 95.5 MHz, 103.9 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Preston v Sheffield United odds

Preston (19/10) Draw (12/5) Sheffield United (27/20)

