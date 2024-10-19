Preston, who finished 10th last season, have already changed manager after axing Ryan Lowe just one game into the campaign, but new boss Paul Heckingbottom is gradually getting a tune out of his side.

The Lilywhites, unbeaten in their last two games, have bagged seven points from their last three on home soil, which is in stark contrast to Coventry's poor form on the road.

The Sky Blues, play-off finalists in 2023, recovered from a poor start last term to finish ninth, and long-serving manager Mark Robins will be looking for his side to win here to begin a similar charge up the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Preston v Coventry?

Preston v Coventry will take place on Saturday 19th October 2024.

Preston v Coventry kick-off time

Preston v Coventry will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Preston v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Preston v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire.

BBC Radio Lancashire is available on DAB radio, FM 95.5 MHz, 103.9 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Coventry & Warwickshire is available on DAB radio, FM 94.8 MHz, 103.7 MHz and 104.0 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

