It continued a strong start to life in the Preston dugout for Paul Heckingbottom, who replaced Ryan Lowe in the first managerial change of the season last month, with four points collected from their last three Championship fixtures - but they are still 21st in the table.

Blackburn will provide a stiff test for the Lilywhites, as John Eustace's side remain unbeaten and have been scoring goals for fun, with summer signing Yuki Ohashi proving an instant hit in the box.

The trip to Preston is Rovers' second Lancashire derby of the season, following a 1-1 draw at local rivals Burnley last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Preston v Blackburn?

Preston v Blackburn will take place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Preston v Blackburn kick-off time

Preston v Blackburn will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30m.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Preston v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Preston v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lancashire.

BBC Radio Lancashire is available on DAB radio, FM 95.5 MHz, 103.9 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

