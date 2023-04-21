The pair have played out some fiery encounters in recent years but rarely, if ever, has it meant more than it does this weekend. Luton and Middlesbrough look to have locked down the first two play-off places, but Preston and Blackburn are among the seven sides battling it out for the final two spots.

Lancashire rivals Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers face off at Deepdale on Saturday, in what could prove a pivotal game in the Championship play-off race.

North End saw their top six hopes dented on Wednesday evening as they were beaten 4-2 away at Swansea but despite dropping to 11th, Ryan Lowe's side are still just two points back from Blackburn in sixth.

Rovers looked set to tighten their grip on the play-offs in midweek and end their recent winless run until Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson bagged a 95th-minute equaliser.

These two are certainly no strangers but this time there is much more than bragging rights on the line.

When is Preston v Blackburn?

Preston v Blackburn will take place on Saturday 22nd April 2023.

Preston v Blackburn kick-off time

Preston v Blackburn will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Preston v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Preston v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Preston v Blackburn odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Preston (8/5) Draw (21/10) Blackburn (19/10)*

