The Lilywhites have a strong history in the FA Cup, having hoisted the famous trophy twice, but a win for Paul Heckingbottom's team would make them the first North End side to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup since their defeat to West Ham in the final in the 1960s.

Seven-time winners Aston Villa will see the competition as a huge opportunity to end a 29-year wait for silverware and are considered one of the favourites ahead of quarter-final weekend, with out-of-sorts Man City the only traditional big club still in the draw.

They will be wary of the magic of the FA Cup as they travel up to Deepdale in the hope of avoiding an upset and punching their ticket for the semi-finals at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Preston v Aston Villa?

Preston v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 30th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Preston v Aston Villa kick-off time

Preston v Aston Villa will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Aston Villa on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Preston v Aston Villa online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Preston v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

